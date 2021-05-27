Tornado Warning issued for Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hitchcock The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Hitchcock County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 802 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Palisade, or 9 miles northwest of Trenton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Hitchcock County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.00IN