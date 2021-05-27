Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Reeves, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos; Reeves; Ward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL PECOS...EAST CENTRAL REEVES AND CENTRAL WARD COUNTIES At 802 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Pyote, or 19 miles southwest of Monahans, moving northeast at 5 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Pyote and Wickett. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 56 and 76. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH