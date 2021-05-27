Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Box Butte THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BOX BUTTE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm until 715 PM. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska.