Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle adjusting street parking rates and considering high event rates around arena

By Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2XRB_0aCbblJw00

SEATTLE — In the pandemic, Seattle street parking suddenly got very cheap.

Salvio Varchetta lives downtown, where he pays 50 cents an hour instead of the pre-COVID-19 five bucks.

“What I’m paying right now is good. Right now the fares are really good. When they go back to normal, it’s not good. It’s way too much,” Varchetta said.

Starting June 1, street parking rates will rise in several neighborhoods, but only to a maximum of $2.50 an hour.

“We use the laws of supply and demand to find the right parking rate in order to make sure that people can find one or two open spaces per block in busy neighborhoods,” said Ethan Bergerson of the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The Uptown neighborhood will soon get a lot busier when Climate Pledge Arena opens, bringing more than 10,000 people to hockey games and concerts.

New bike lanes and transit upgrades will help fans get here, and neighborhood leaders have a message for those who still plan to drive.

“We want them to leave their house and go directly into a parking lot and not circle neighborhoods looking for that unicorn parking space that everybody wants to find,” said Deborah Frausto of the Uptown Alliance.

To avoid that, the neighborhood organization wants special event street parking rates, just as expensive as private lots, approved by the city before the arena opens.

“We think you need to create people’s habits from day one so they get used to having to do that,” Frausto said.

SDOT stated officials are developing a proposal for event rates in Uptown to present to the City Council in June but that no initial opening rates have been finalized.

Event rates in Uptown are among the parking changes the city is considering for later this year.

Others include expanding residential parking zones and more paid street parking around the new light rail stations in the University District and Northgate.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
36K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Traffic
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Parking Space#The Uptown Alliance#Sdot#The City Council#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle extends COVID eviction ban until Sept. 30

SEATTLE — Seattle is extending the city’s coronavirus moratorium on evictions through Sept. 30. Initially established in March 2020, the moratorium is an attempt by the city to stave off evictions of people who lost jobs because of the pandemic and fell behind on their rent payments. The Seattle Times...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Canlis flea market ‘a big hit’

SEATTLE — A line snaked around the block, and traffic was a nightmare as the owners of upscale Canlis Restaurant held a one-time-only flea market. People arrived two hours early. An hour after the sale started, just about everything was gone. It surprised the owner of Canlis. But apparently, people...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Juneteenth celebrations are also a call to action

The story of slavery is told at the Northwest African American Museum. Enslaved people were freed in January 1863 — but the news, perhaps withheld, didn’t get to Galveston, Texas until June 19, 1865. “Juneteenth is a historical event. Juneteenth is a cultural holiday and Juneteenth is a reminder for...