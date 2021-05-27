Cancel
Jamestown, CA

Twain Harte Man Arrested After Routine Traffic Stop Finds Drugs

By Tracey Petersen
Jamestown, CA – A Twain Harte man was arrested after being pulled over in the Jamestown area and drugs were not the only thing found in his vehicle. A loaded 9mm handgun was also discovered, which the driver, 46-year-old Jarrett Scheiding, was not allowed to have since he is a felon. The search of his vehicle was the result of a routine traffic stop conducted by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy. He was patrolling along Highway 108 recently around 3:30 a.m. when he spotted Scheiding’s vehicle with broken brake lights.

