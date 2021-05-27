Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

10 Overlooked Bob Dylan Songs

societyofrock.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday, we’re looking back at his extensive catalog and putting his most overlooked songs on the spotlight. He’s a prolific songwriter and there’s bound to be some pieces in his discography that has been largely forgotten and unfairly ignored. Here are his ten best...

societyofrock.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Bob Dylan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catchy Song#Music Business#Music Career
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Christianity
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Robert Plant: Writing Like Bob Dylan Is More Than I Can Imagine

Robert Plant expressed awe at songwriters who were able to “voice somebody else’s condition” in their lyrics, saying the concept was beyond his imagination. In the latest episode of his Digging Deep podcast, the Led Zeppelin legend singled out Bob Dylan as a prime example of writers with such an ability, heaping praise on the singer-songwriter’s latest album, 2020's Rough and Rowdy Ways.
MusicTulsa World

Veeps presenting Bob Dylan concert performance in July

Bob Dylan’s first broadcast performance in nearly 30 years is being presented by Veeps at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Titled "Shadow Kingdom," the performance will showcase Dylan in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs from his extensive and renowned body of work created especially for the event.
CelebritiesSFGate

Celebrate 80 Years of Bob Dylan With Our New Podcast

A new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now celebrates Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday, starting with a look at our definitive new list of the top 80 Dylan covers, from Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along the Watchtower” to Sam Cooke’s “Blowin’ in the Wind.” Angie Martoccio, David Browne, Andy Greene, and Simon Vozick-Levinson join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which includes a passionate argument over the merits of Guns N’ Roses “Knocking On Heaven’s Door” cover, a breakdown of favorite Dylan moments (his triumphant 1984 Late Show with David Letterman performance inevitably comes up), and more.
Musicneuhoffmedialafayette.com

Flashback: Bob Dylan Records ‘Like A Rolling Stone’

It was 56 years ago today (June 15th, 1965) that Bob Dylan recorded “Like A Rolling Stone.” The song not only revolutionized the way lyrics were written and sung, but ultimately pushed the boundaries of how long a hit single could actually be. “Like A Rolling Stone,” which clocked in at 6:06, would end up being printed as 5:59 on the 45's label in an effort to fool Top 40 disc jockeys into playing the single.
Musicearmilk.com

New Love Crowd makes Bob Dylan’s “Lay Lady Lay” pop in new cover

New Love Crowd is the music project of Travis Swinford. Already with a sound reminiscent of the '60s and '70s, NLC has just released a pop cover of Bob Dylan’s hit "Lay Lady Lay." Bob Dylan’s version is still a classic with his crooning vocals and languid acoustic guitar. However,...
MusicPosted by
Rock 104.1

Bob Dylan Announces Livestream Concert

Bob Dylan has announced an upcoming livestream concert titled Shadow Kingdom that will take place on July 18. Tickets for the streaming event are now available, and viewers can rewatch the show for 48 hours after it airs. The program will feature versions of Dylan's songs created especially for the...
Musicnextmosh.com

Bob Dylan announces ‘Shadow Kingdom’ online Veeps concert

Share the post "Bob Dylan announces ‘Shadow Kingdom’ online Veeps concert" The legendary Bob Dylan has announced an online concert to air through Veeps on July 18th. Check out full info below from the official Live Nation press release. On Sunday, July 18, at 2pm PT, Veeps will present Bob...
MusicRegister Citizen

This 1995 Bob Dylan Concert Is One of the Best Never Ending Tour Bootlegs

Bob Dylan played over 3,000 shows on the Never Ending Tour and it’s gone through countless iterations since beginning in 1988, but when Rolling Stone asked author and longtime scholar Clinton Heylin to name his favorite period, he instantly went with 1995. “That year was amazing, absolutely amazing,” he said. “The whole year was fascinating in terms of the shifts and changes that he went through.”
Musicdujour.com

Reflecting on The Rhythm of Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” was released by Columbia Records on July 20, 1965, but it was a grueling process to make it into the iconic ballad beloved by millions in the years that followed. In the new biography The Double Life of Bob Dylan: A Restless, Hungry Feeling, 1941-1966 (Little, Brown and Company), Clinton Heylin writes about how the American singer-songwriter was depleted and exhausted following a grueling U.K. tour and struggled to produce a version of the song that both he and his record label were happy with. Years later, Rolling Stone magazine would list the song as No. 1 in its “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” ranking, but at the time, it was a problematic track. Here, Heylin explores this stressful songwriting period in the artist’s life.
Books & Literaturedebatepost.com

Literary recommendation: 50 years of ‘Tarantula’, by Bob Dylan; a book to enjoy to the rhythm of the blues | Books | Entertainment

Tarantula is an almost unknown work of Bob Dylan’s electric stage, written almost reluctantly. For Fernando Endara | Anthropologist and Literature teacher. Bob Dylan posted Tarantula 50 years ago, in 1971; but he wrote it between 1965 and 1966, at the same frenetic pace as the recordings of his rock trilogy, with the same intensity of the performances on stage, with the vertigo of fame overflowing his creativity to the boiling point, with the controversy on top of him due to his “betrayal” of the political commitments that he previously seemed to fly.
Musicamericana-uk.com

Dylan LeBlanc “Pastimes”

Short collection of songs that mean something to Dylan LeBlanc – includes the “other Dylan”. It has been a feature of the last year and a half that many musicians have released EPs and albums of cover versions of favourite songs. Dylan LeBlancs was recorded at Fame Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, live and with as few takes as possible in order to capture the immediacy of the experience and a truly authentic enthusiasm for the music. For those who have been following Dylan LeBlanc’s music should find no real surprises here – a Rolling Stones cover, a touch of the softer side of Led Zeppelin and a superb Neil Young song from the Buffalo Springfield days. For an artist who routinely attracts “Laurel Canyon” comparisons this is an admired back catalogue that is totally in keeping with expectations. It’s a nod to heroes that benefits from a full band accompaniment, these are not weedy acoustic only renditions but in places are fully orchestrated epic renditions – such as ‘Play with Fire‘ which shimmers with the appropriate menace, particularly in LeBlanc’s vocal.
Musicthebrag.com

Bob Dylan announces first post-pandemic live performance

Bob Dylan has announced his first live performance since the coronavirus pandemic, a paid streaming event called Shadow Kingdom set to take place on July 18th. The Shadow Kingdom special will be presented through Veeps, and tickets will set you back USD $25. The show will be available for 48 hours after the initial airing.
MusicPOLLSTAR

Bob Dylan Announces First Broadcast In Almost 30 Years

Bob Dylan is taking his performance into the digital space with his first broadcast performance in nearly three decades on July 18 at 2 p.m. PT through Veeps. The show is also the Enigma’s first public performance since December 2019, since his 2020 touring plans were nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.