Focusing on Public Safety

The lead story of the May 16th South Boston Gazette Virginia a murdered teen shot to death. Same newspaper, next edition, lead story a man murdered by intentionally being run over with a vehicle. Second lead story, conviction of another murderer. Looking east and west we know the situation is as bad or worse. In 2019, Danville and Petersburg both made the most dangerous cities nationally, Petersburg 13th ranked and Danville 23rd. In 2020, Washington, and Richmond joined the 30 worst, while Petersburg moved to 4th place. I sadly cite these statistics so that all understand that Chicago and the like are not the only places murders occur and how.