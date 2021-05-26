Cancel
Violent Crimes

Focusing on Public Safety

Cover picture for the articleThe lead story of the May 16th South Boston Gazette Virginia a murdered teen shot to death. Same newspaper, next edition, lead story a man murdered by intentionally being run over with a vehicle. Second lead story, conviction of another murderer. Looking east and west we know the situation is as bad or worse. In 2019, Danville and Petersburg both made the most dangerous cities nationally, Petersburg 13th ranked and Danville 23rd. In 2020, Washington, and Richmond joined the 30 worst, while Petersburg moved to 4th place. I sadly cite these statistics so that all understand that Chicago and the like are not the only places murders occur and how.

Healthyoursun.com

CCSO gets award for helicopter public safety efforts

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has received an award from the National Association of Counties, or NACo, for its helicopter public safety efforts in the area. The awards honor county government programs that strengthen services for residents, according to a CCSO press release. NACo recognized CCSO with the 2021 Achievement...
Mount Oliver, PAsopghreporter.com

Changes made in borough public safety departments' personnel

In a short May meeting, the Mt. Oliver Borough Council public meeting included news about personnel changes in the police and fire departments. Missing from the meeting were councilmen Nick Viglione and Francis Heckmann along with Mayor Frank Bernardini. Councilman Paul Doyle joined the meeting in progress. Ron Lowrey, representing...
Nespelem, WAgrandcoulee.com

Colvilles lift COVID-related public safety measures

(Nespelem, WA) — The Colville Tribes announced today that it is immediately lifting all public safety measures previously instituted to protect the community from COVID-19. A Resolution first passed on March 25, 2020, which imposed multiple public safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the closure of the Colville Reservation and limits on gathering sizes. These safety measures have been extended on multiple occasions as the pandemic continued to remain a threat, but they are all now lifted, effective immediately.
Lebanon, ILIllinois Business Journal

McKendree University has new director of Public Safety

Tony Tomlinson was sworn in as the new director of Public Safety at McKendree University by President Daniel Dobbins during a ceremony on April 19. The O’Fallon, Ill., resident has held leadership positions in several Illinois police departments, most recently as a patrol officer and Major Case Squad investigator with the Lebanon, Ill., Police Department.
Anderson County, SCthejournalonline.com

Drones having impact on public safety in Anderson County

A year after the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office launched its drone program, the department has certified ten pilots, and has two units available on a twenty four hour basis. Certification is confirmed by the Federal Aviation Authority and assures the safe operation of the four drone units that the ACSO...
Kern County, CAtheloopnewspaper.com

Public Health urges everyone to practice water safety

As temperatures rise and families take to their backyard swimming pools and visit other bodies of water to cool off, Kern County Public Health urges everyone to take steps to keep your kids safe. While water can be fun for kids and a great way to escape the heat, it can also pose serious dangers.
Princeton, NJPrinceton University

Strother named assistant vice president for public safety

Kenneth Strother Jr., director of operations in the Department of Public Safety (DPS), has been named assistant vice president for public safety, effective June 1. Strother has served as director of operations in public safety since January 2019, managing the day-to-day operations of the department and serving as second-in-command. He will succeed Paul Ominsky, who is retiring on June 1 after leading DPS for 11 years.
Traffictribuneledgernews.com

Infrastructure overhaul should focus more on safety, advocates say

In Montgomery County, Maryland, a woman was struck by a car and killed while crossing a busy, six-lane road in April — four years after her husband was killed trying to cross the same road. In Denton, Texas, two children and an adult died this month in a head-on crash after a vehicle crossed the center lane and slammed into oncoming traffic on a stretch of highway where there is no median or divider and there have been multiple fatal crashes.
Jobsgrantspassoregon.gov

Job Opportunity: Public Safety Records Specialist

Public Safety Department is seeking a dynamic customer service individual to join the records division! This position provides administrative/clerical support to our Public Safety Department and non-emergency call taking for our citizens. This position is responsible for non-emergency police support services including administration of records and customer service. Duties include...
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Arizona Department of Public Safety Begins Using STRmix

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. The Arizona Department of Public Safety Scientific Analysis Bureau will begin using STRmix™, sophisticated forensic software capable of resolving mixed DNA profiles previously thought to be too complex to interpret. Introduced in 2012, STRmix™ has proven to be highly effective in producing usable, interpretable, and...
Hearne, TXKBTX.com

Hearne hosting Public Safety Building dedication Saturday

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The public can see the newest building in Downtown Hearne Saturday, with the new Public safety Building’s open house and dedication. The project cost $8.3 million and is the new home for police, fire, city council chambers and other city offices. ”Everybody’s welcome to come out....
Johnson City, NYPosted by
KISS 104.1

Dangerous Motorcyclist Risks Public Safety in Johnson City

Johnson City Police are asking for help finding a dangerous motorcycle rider in the village. The Police have posted on facebook a photo and video of a driver on a blue and white Suzuki GSXR or similar bike that was speeding around the area of the pharmacy school, cutting off other vehicles and blasting through stop signs.
Albemarle County, VANBC 29 News

ACPD focusing on traffic safety and mental health awareness

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is focusing on traffic safety and mental health after reviewing and releasing its 2020 Annual Report. Last year during the coronavirus pandemic, traffic stops fell by more than 65% from recent years to reduced in-person contact. ACPD Police Chief Ron Lantz says it’s...
Goshen, INPosted by
The Goshen News

Goshen mayor expands Board of Public Works and Safety

GOSHEN — Beginning June 7, the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety will grow from three members to five. Announced Thursday by the office of Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the board’s two new members are Barb Swartley and DeWayne Riouse. With their appointments, Swartley and Riouse will join the...
Manistique, MIWLUC

Manistique Public Safety issues release on abduction concerns

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement in one Upper Michigan city are reassuring the public after several calls related to a suspicious vehicle in the area. Manistique Public safety recently posted on its Facebook page that officers have investigated calls regarding a white van that was allegedly following young children in the area. After the investigation, officers have concluded that there is no criminal or attempted criminal activity happening.
Columbus, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

6-State Trooper Project to Focus on Safety Belt Enforcement

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on safety belt enforcement. The initiative began on Monday, May 24 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue through Monday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m. The high-visibility enforcement will include...
Congress & Courtstexasscorecard.com

Texas Senate Passes Public Safety Bill to Stop Lawless Public Camping

AUSTIN — After two years of chaos on the streets of Texas’ capital city, state lawmakers have taken action to restore public safety in Austin and cities across Texas. On Thursday, the Texas Senate approved House Bill 1925, which prevents vagrant camping in public places across all of Texas and prohibits local officials from turning public parks into homeless campsites. The Senate passed the proposed law in a bipartisan vote of 28-3.