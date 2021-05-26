Cecelia Ann “CeCe” Gregory, age 30, of Chase City, Virginia passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021. She was born March 7, 1991 in South Boston, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her beloved step-father, J.D. Bacon and paternal grandparents, Burlin and Sandra Gregory. Cecelia is survived by her mother, Patricia Jones Bacon (George Poteat); father, James Dallas Gregory (Kimberly); maternal grandparents, James Lee and Avis Jones; half-brother, Ethan Lance Gregory; two special aunts, Debbie Newcomb (Bo) and Terry Jones; her best friend, Lakesha Liggon; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was a 2009 graduate of Bluestone High School. She earned her certificate in Practical Nursing from Southside Virginia Community College in 2014 and received an award for the highest grade point average in her graduating class. She was formerly employed by Chase City Health and Rehabilitation Center as an LPN and she loved all of her patients and they loved her. She was truly an Angel on Earth. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Cecelia’s memory to the Lake Country SPCA (lakecountryspca.org), 11764 Hwy 15, Clarksville, VA 23927. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements.