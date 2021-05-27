Short-Term Bollinger Reversion Strategy 2.0 (May 20 – 27)

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 21.23 on Thursday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.79 and a fifty-two week high of 21.63. In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 1,400 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 20.61 per share, for a total transaction of 28,854.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John S. Koudounis bought 12,000 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of 20.81 per share, with a total value of 249,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately 267,179.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.