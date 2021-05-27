Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albert Lea, MN

24-PR-21-726

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 23 days ago

Carol Vanderploeg, also known as Kathleen C. NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL. Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated July 31, 2007. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Donald L. Vanderploeg, whose address is 74489 150th Street, Glenville, Minnesota 56036, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.

www.albertleatribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeborn, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Albert Lea, MN
Government
City
Glenville, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Owned#Personal Representative#Registrar#74489 150th Street#Court#Kyllo Law Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Pence heckled at conservative conference in Florida

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with scattered heckling on Friday, at a speech he was delivering in the home state of the president he served. As he addressed a general session at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, there were some jeers, with some yelling "traitor" at him.