24-PR-21-726

Carol Vanderploeg, also known as Kathleen C. NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL. Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated July 31, 2007. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Donald L. Vanderploeg, whose address is 74489 150th Street, Glenville, Minnesota 56036, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.