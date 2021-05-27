Santa Clara chipmaker Nvidia forecasts beat estimate, but crypto roles remain unclear
On Wednesday, Nvidia Corp., the Santa Clara, California-headquartered American multinational semiconductor industry tycoon had beaten Wall Street expectations for first-quarter profits and revenues, while the chipmaker, widely hailed for its graphic chips for video gaming rigs, had forecasted fiscal Q2, 2021 revenues above an analysts’ estimate, though Nvidia shares fell as much as 1 per cent to $621.95 on post-market trading as the Californian tech titan could not clarify the extent of its revenue gains, which had been driven by an extremely volatile cryptocurrency trading in the latest quarter.www.financial-world.org