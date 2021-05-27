Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara chipmaker Nvidia forecasts beat estimate, but crypto roles remain unclear

By SOURAV D
Posted by 
Financial World
Financial World
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, Nvidia Corp., the Santa Clara, California-headquartered American multinational semiconductor industry tycoon had beaten Wall Street expectations for first-quarter profits and revenues, while the chipmaker, widely hailed for its graphic chips for video gaming rigs, had forecasted fiscal Q2, 2021 revenues above an analysts’ estimate, though Nvidia shares fell as much as 1 per cent to $621.95 on post-market trading as the Californian tech titan could not clarify the extent of its revenue gains, which had been driven by an extremely volatile cryptocurrency trading in the latest quarter.

www.financial-world.org
Financial World

Financial World

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Santa Clara, CA
Business
City
Santa Clara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency Mining#Nvidia Corp#American#Californian#Arm Ltd#Forecast Q2#Nvidia Corp#0data#Refinitiv#Cfo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessBenzinga

After Tesla, AMD Scores Customer In Google: What You Need To Know

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google announced the launch of T2D on Thursday. What Happened: “Google Cloud today announced T2D, the first instance in the new family of Tau Virtual Machines (VMs) powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors,” the Chipmaker said in a statement.
Stockspulse2.com

NVDA Stock Price Increased 4.76%: Why It Happened

The stock price of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) increased by 4.76% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) increased by 4.76% yesterday, going from a previous close of $712.41 to $746.29. Investors responded positively to a bullish research report. Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis...
StocksBenzinga

Why Intel Shares Are Moving Today

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are trading lower by 3.3% at $55.28 after a DigiTimes article suggested the company's notebook CPU may lose market share in 2022. Weakness in Intel can also be attributed to strength in computer systems design services company NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), whose shares are trading higher Friday by 3% on continued momentum after Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $740 to $854.
Financial ReportsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Amdocs falls short of earnings estimate but beats on revenue

CHESTERFIELD — Amdocs Ltd. on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $119.1 million. The Chesterfield-based company reported a profit of 91 cents per share, or $1.13 adjusted for one-time gains and costs. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
Technologystockmarketpioneer.com

Nvidia Drops After Touching Record on Arm Deal Prospects

(Bloomberg) — Nvidia Corp. notched a small decline after touching an all-time high Friday amid growing anticipation about whether the chipmaker will win regulatory approval for its proposed acquisition of Arm Ltd. The stock rose as much as 3.9% before erasing the gains to close down 0.1%. So far in...
Stockswallstreetrebel.com

Jeffries Raises Nvidia Price Target from $740 to $845

Our Sister Publication World Opportunity Investor Recommended 200 shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NasdaqGS: NVDA) at $599.67 on 5/21/2021 in Alert #139. Since then, the high technology company has been jumping in price, reaching a new intraday high and new 52 week $775 high of a share this afternoon or a whopping 29% rise in 28 days.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Smith & Wesson’s Q4 Results Beat Estimates

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, driven by significant growth in net sales. The company reported quarterly net sales of $322.9 million, growing 67.3% from the prior year. Moreover, it surpassed the consensus estimate of $259.8 million. The company reported...
StocksBenzinga

AMD And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq Higher Thursday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading following Wednesday's Fed announcement. The Fed raised its inflation outlook for 2021 and 13 officials said they see a rate increase in 2023. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 1.27% to $345.34. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Nvidia price target boosted to Street high of $854 at Jefferies

Shares of Nvidia Corp. are up 2.8% in Thursday morning trading after Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis boosted his price target on the stock to $854 from $740. The new target is the highest listed on FactSet. Lipacis is more upbeat about Nvidia's prospects following a recent conversation with the company's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, which highlighted the potential for software licensing in the data center. "While software is mostly embedded within hardware sales today, enterprise AI software in the data center can potentially be licensed similarly to how VMware licenses its system software," Lipacis wrote. He noted that...
StocksBenzinga

Why Nvidia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading higher after Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $740 to $854. Over the past three months, the company's stock has rallied about 45%, setting a new 52-week high of $747.50. Nvidia is the leading designer of...
Stocksinvesting.com

Lennar Rises After Beating Earnings, Topline Estimates

Investing.com – Lennar (NYSE: LEN ) shares rose close to 4% on Thursday with sentiment for the stock boosted by the company exceeding estimates in the latest quarter. The company’s homebuilding gross margin of 26.1% was the highest for any second quarter in its history, driven by booming sales prices in most of the markets.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Kroger Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year. The company's bottom line totaled $140 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $1212 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's first quarter. Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted...
Businesswhbl.com

Nvidia to invest at least $100 million in U.K. supercomputer, CEO says

(Reuters) – Nvidia Corp’s chief executive on Thursday said the company will spend at least $100 million on a supercomputer in the United Kingdom. Speaking at The Six Five Summit, CEO Jensen Huang said Nvidia will spend “$100 million, just as a starting point” on the Cambridge-1 supercomputer. Nvidia had...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster Sells 55,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: The Honest Company, Kroger, Nvidia and More

CureVac — Shares of the German biopharmaceutical company continued to fall after it released primary efficacy results Wednesday for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, which demonstrated an interim efficacy of just 47%. The stock closed down 39% Thursday. Novavax — After CureVac reported disappointing results from a study of its Covid-19...
StocksStreet.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Midatech Pharma, AMD, Nvidia

Stocks finished mixed Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it would tighten monetary policy earlier than previously expected. Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:. 1. Midatech Pharma | Increase 45%. Midatech Pharma (MTP) - Get Report shares soared after the U.K.-based biotechnology company...
StocksZacks.com

Why The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Jumped on Thursday

TTD - Free Report) just got a whole lot cheaper. TTD underwent a 10-for-1 stock split, which means shareholders of record will receive an additional 9 shares for every share owned as of June 9. The new shares will be deposited directly into investors’ brokerage accounts, and TTD began trading on a split-adjusted basis today, June 17.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.31 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-4.000 EPS.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Nvidia Announces Minimum $100M Investment In UK Supercomputer: Reuters

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang aims to dedicate a minimum of $100 million to U.K. Cambridge-1 supercomputer, Reuters reports. Earlier in October, Nvidia planned to incur about $51.7 million on the project. “Cambridge-1, that supercomputing center is, call it a $100 million, just as a starting point,” Huang...