Santa Clara chipmaker Nvidia forecasts beat estimate, but crypto roles remain unclear

Shares of Nvidia Corp. are up 2.8% in Thursday morning trading after Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis boosted his price target on the stock to $854 from $740. The new target is the highest listed on FactSet. Lipacis is more upbeat about Nvidia's prospects following a recent conversation with the company's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, which highlighted the potential for software licensing in the data center. "While software is mostly embedded within hardware sales today, enterprise AI software in the data center can potentially be licensed similarly to how VMware licenses its system software," Lipacis wrote. He noted that...