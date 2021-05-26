A Sinclair anchor directed a bigoted question to a Muslim candidate. His station is seemingly ignoring the controversy.
An anchor for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Washington, D.C., station WJLA was criticized by Virginia politicians and prominent Muslims for asking a Muslim candidate for lieutenant governor if he could assure voters he’d “represent all of them, regardless of faith and beliefs.” Both Sinclair and WJLA, which hosted the Democratic lieutenant governor debate, have so far failed to acknowledge or address the bigoted question or the criticism of it, even though WJLA reported on the debate at least three times on Wednesday.www.mediamatters.org