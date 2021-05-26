A Sinclair anchor directed a bigoted question to a Muslim candidate. His station is seemingly ignoring the controversy.

Yes, it’s true: 2020 set the bar low but 2021 has proven that it will also have no chill. January marked the first headlines of back to WFH offices in the new year for quite a few people. And though so many of us expected that the break would bring a relaxed mood for even just a little bit, Republicans ruined the tone and extremists came out guns blazing. Literally. At the start of January Trump supporters infiltrated the U.S. state Capitol in a coup and ever since many of them have continued to pay the price.