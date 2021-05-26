Cancel
Lexington, NE

Local area Memorial Day events

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexington – Grave flags will be placed starting Friday, May 28 at Evergreen and St. Ann’s cemeteries. Greenwood flags will be placed Saturday, May 29. Ceremony is set for 10 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery on Monday, 31, 2021. Speakers will Lexington High School’s Malinda LoVFW Post 5136 commander Jared Woody, VFW Auxiliary president Susan Nichols, American Legion Post 111 commander David Trembly, Legion Auxiliary president Donna Hatfield. Members of the Lexington Honor Guard will provide the gun salute with National Honor Society band members playing the National Anthem and Taps. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to Heartland Museum.

