Rochelle Bishop (DOB 05/02/78), of Northridge, pled guilty to felony auto insurance fraud. On February 14, 2017, Bishop was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with another car. Bishop was previously insured, but her coverage had lapsed four months prior to the accident. Two days after the collision, Bishop obtained a new insurance policy, then filed a false claim for the accident that occurred on February 14, 2017.