Rams’ young defensive players aren’t kidding around

Record: 10 - 6 (12) RB: Darrell Henderson RB36, Malcolm Brown* RB43, Cam Akers RB45. Jared Goff's intended air yards per attempt has fallen for three straight years, hitting rock bottom in 2020 at 6.2. The Rams offense was still able to be effective thanks to the ability of Woods and Kupp to make plays with the ball in their hands. However, Kupp saw his yards per reception drop to a career-low 10.6 and he had just three touchdowns, while Woods averaged just 10.4 yards per catch, though he did manage six touchdowns, matching a career high. Part of that is about coaching, but part of it was that Goff just wasn't as comfortable taking shots down the field as he once was -- especially with the Rams line regressing from its peak. The line could still be an issue, but Stafford has a bigger arm than Goff and a demonstrated willingness to let it fly, so expect to see more opportunities for Woods and Kupp to make plays in the intermediate and deep ranges. That should lead to better production and especially more touchdowns from that duo, and it wouldn't surprise me if we saw the best of both this season. I'm kind of expecting it.