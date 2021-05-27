Cancel
Salt Lake County, UT

PM News Brief: Busy Memorial Day Weekend, Bears Ears Ad Campaign & Gold King Lawsuit

kuer.org
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Releases Guidance As State Agencies Move Back To In-Person Work. Utah has released a guide to help state agencies navigate the transition out of being a fully remote workplace. As pandemic restrictions ease, some people are returning to in-person work, but not everyone wants to go back full time. More than 8,600 state employees worked from home over the last year. The guide identifies several benefits to continuing remote work for at least some employees, like improved air quality, increased productivity and the ability to recruit and hire people from rural Utah. It also sets goals to increase the number of state jobs that are eligible for remote work. — Caroline Ballard.

www.kuer.org
