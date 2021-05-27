Hoornstra: Finding MLB’s real 20,000th player, with apologies to Jose Godoy

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: DH Josh Morgan and 1B Joe Rizzo each homered to give the Travelers an early lead, but it wasn’t enough as Arkansas fell to Northwest Arkansas 5–2 on Wednesday night. Rizzo (1x3, R, HR, RBI, BB) hit hit 5th home run of the season with a solo home run with 1 out in the 2nd inning, while Morgan recorded his 4th homer of the season with a solo blast with 2 outs in the 3rd inning. 2B Jake Scheiner (1x3, 2B, BB) and RF Stephen Wrenn (1x4) each recorded 1 of the team’s 4 hits. Starter Adam Hill (5.2,6,2,2,1,9) allowed 2 runs on 6 hits while walking 1 and striking out a career-high 9 batters in 5.2 innings, but did not factor into the decision after leaving with the socred tied 2–2. RH Jake Haberer (1.0,1,2,2,1,2,HR) recorded the loss after allowing 2-run home run in the 7th in 0 outs. LH Raymond Kerr (1.1,1,1,1,2,3) allowed 1 run over 1.1 innings in relief.