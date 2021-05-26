A Watershed Day For Exxon, Activists And ESG

Climate activists hail breakthrough victories over Exxon and Shell. Separate decisions on Wednesday saw “Big Oil…suffer[ing] a climate backlash”, the Financial Times reports, after a Dutch district court ruled Shell must cut its emissions 45% by 2030 relative to 2019 levels, Exxon was defeated by activist shareholders on the election of two new members to its 12-strong board and a large majority of Chevron shareholders voted for a “substantial” reduction in the firm’s “scope 3” emissions from the use of its products. The paper continues: “Campaigners hailed the day as a breakthrough moment in the oil industry’s history, as the urgency of the climate crisis arrived at the door of some of the world’s biggest fossil fuel producers.” It quotes the head of oil and gas at Ceres, an investor climate action nonprofit, saying: “This will be seen in retrospect as the day when everything changed for Big Oil.” The paper also reports “analysts” saying the Shell ruling “could set a precedent for similar cases against the world’s biggest corporate polluters”, but adds that Shell plans to appeal the decision. Reuters covers the Shell ruling and says it “could trigger legal action against energy companies around the world”. Significantly, it quotes the judge in the case saying the 45% reduction relates to absolute emissions from “the Shell group and the suppliers and customers of the group”. The newswire adds that Shell had earlier this year set out plans to reduce the “carbon intensity” of its products by 45% by 2035, from 2016 levels. It notes: “The court ordered Shell to reduce its absolute levels of carbon emissions, while Shell’s intensity-based targets could allow the company to grow its output in theory.” Coverage from the Wall Street Journal and Deutsche Welle links the target imposed on Shell by the court – a 45% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030, relative to 2019 levels – with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change special report, which found global CO2 emissions should fall to 45% below 2010 levels by 2030 to keep warming below 1.5C. Bloomberg reports the story and notes that Shell’s emissions, including those of its customers, amounted to 1.7bn tonnes of CO2 in 2019, adding that this is “around the same as Russia, the world’s fourth-largest polluter”. The Guardian story says the “unprecedented” Shell ruling is a “landmark”, which will have “wide implications for the energy industry and other polluting multinationals”. It quotes the judge saying her ruling may “curb the potential growth of the Shell group”, but adding: “The interest served with the reduction obligation outweighs the Shell group’s commercial interests.” The paper continues: “Shell had argued that there was no legal basis for the case and that governments alone are responsible for meeting Paris targets. The court found that ‘since 2012 there has been broad international consensus about the need for non-state action, because states cannot tackle the climate issue on their own’.” According to Associated Press, the ruling found Shell’s existing climate goals are “not concrete enough”. The New York Times quotes the court finding that Shell’s plans “largely amount to rather intangible, undefined and non-binding plans for the long term”. Politico quotes one reaction to the ruling in its headline, saying the verdict is “mind-blowing”. It adds: “Wednesday’s verdict marks the first time a Dutch court has imposed emission reduction requirements on a company; until now such verdicts – issued in cases in the Netherlands, France and Germany – had aimed at getting governments to boost their climate efforts.” Climate Home News notes that Shell had faced a “growing revolt among its shareholders over its emission reduction plan at its annual general meeting last week”, adding that the company’s plans to expand oil and gas production until 2025 is “at odds with the International Energy Agency’s first comprehensive scenario aligned with limiting global heating to 1.5C”. The outlet adds that the Shell case was “built…on a precedent set by the ‘Urgenda case’, a landmark climate lawsuit taken to the top of the Dutch court system in 2019”. The Times, the Independent, Agence France-Presse via France 24, Sky News, CNN, CNBC, Argus Media, the Hill, DeSmog, BusinessGreen and a second Financial Times article all cover the Shell ruling. The three oil major stories are also covered by the Financial Times podcast.