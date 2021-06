BELMONT, Mich. — When Leona Maguire stepped foot on the first tee box at Blythfield Country Club this week, she felt right at home. But the Ireland native was nearly 3,500 miles away from her home in County Cavan when she hit her first shot of the Meijer LPGA Classic. Still, she said the course in the heart of West Michigan reminded her a lot of the ones she grew up on back in Europe.