Donald Trump offered senator money to stop Patriots' 'Spygate' investigation, ESPN reports

Bill Belichick’s professional seat might never become too hot for him to sit on it, but that doesn’t mean he won’t feel some pressure. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin on Saturday counted the New England Patriots head coach among those who’re “under the most pressure” entering the 2021 NFL season. Volin believes the Patriots’ underwhelming 2020 campaign, combined with their ensuing offseason free-agency splash only will sharpen the focus on one of the biggest Patriots storylines of this decade: life after Tom Brady.