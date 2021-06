Wildlife around Flagstaff, especially bird sightings, seem to be a frequent topic of conversation. Recently a neighbor reported that he had seen and identified 71 bird species this year in just our Walnut Canyon Lakes neighborhood. Another friend on a hike to Griffiths Springs enjoyed following the Red-Faced Warblers hopping from branch to branch. Nearby, an adult Brewer’s Blackbird was observed making repeated flights to feed its young. And on a recent hike to Campbell Mesa, I was absolutely thrilled to have a friendly visit with a colorful Western Tanager flitting from tree to tree in Walnut Meadows.