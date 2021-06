Archaeology Camp sponsored by The Castle in Marietta will be held 9-11 a.m. July 12-15 for students entering grades 6-8. Campers will go to a real archaeological dig on the site of one of the oldest pottery manufacturing sites in Ohio, learn how archaeologists sort and sift for objects and examine and identify artifacts. Leading the camp will be professional archaeologist Wes Clarke. Space is limited and pre-registration is required by July 2. Cost is $50 per individual. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2nkkyrcf for more information. (Photo Provided)