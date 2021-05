One of the sweetest flavors of childhood is undisputedly the chewy, juicy, sugary, and cavity-inducing Laffy Taffy. You may have even argued with classmates over the best flavors—strawberry being superior, obviously. Now produced by the Ferrara Candy Company, these individually wrapped taffy rectangles that come in a variety of flavors have been bringing joy to kids and even adults (no shame here!) since the 1970s. Laffy Taffy was launched under Kathryn Beich Candies in Bloomington, Illinois as Beich’s Caramels, but was later renamed Beich’s Laffy Taffy. The candy was bought by Nestle in 1984 which then sold the brand to the Ferrara Candy Company in 2018, producing the taffy we know and love today. But chewing on this tasty treat wasn’t the only intriguing part of the experience.