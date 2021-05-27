Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berrien County, MI

Road Department Names New Superintendent

WSJM
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berrien County Road Department has announced the hiring of a new superintendent. Greg Trail will take over the job that had been filled by Don Geisler, who has retired after 35 years of service. Trail has been with the Berrien County road agency since 1997, and has served as a medium equipment operator, construction foreman, and supervisor at the Eau Claire Garage. The road department says it welcomes the knowledge and experience he’ll bring to the superintendent position.

www.wsjm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eau Claire, MI
County
Berrien County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Berrien County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Trail#The Eau Claire Garage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

This GOP senator is now Enemy No. 1 for Trump

(CNN) — On Friday afternoon, former President Donald Trump made it official: He is actively working to oust Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in next year's Republican primary. Trump threw the weight of his endorsement behind Kelly Tshibaka, a former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner who had announced her challenge to the incumbent back in March.