Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

HSBC says to exit U.S. retail banking

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26St2e_0aCbY3eS00

HONG KONG (Reuters) - HSBC said it would withdraw from U.S. mass market retail banking by selling some parts of its business and winding down others.

Europe’s biggest bank has for years been trying to shrink its presence in some European and North American markets where it struggles to compete with larger domestic players.

The bank said in a statement late on Wednesday it would exit retail banking for individual and small business customers but retain a small physical presence in the U.S. to serve its international affluent and very wealthy clients.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Banking#U S#European#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Business
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

HSBC takes $2.3 billion hit with sale of French retail bank

LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -HSBC has agreed to sell its French retail bank to Cerberus-backed My Money Group in a deal which will mean a loss of around $2.3 billion for the British bank but end its long struggle to dispose of the business as it focuses on Asia. The deal announced...
BusinessApple Insider

Apple supplier Biel looks to raise $2 billion in Hong Kong IPO

Hong Kong's Biel, a supplier of touch screens for the iPhone 12 range and more, is reportedly considering an initial public offering which could see it raising up to $2 billion. As the Biel Crystal Manufactory Ltd continues to be accused of alleged racial discrimination in job ads, the company...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Lousy HSBC France sale is better than none

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cleaning up can be costly. That's the lesson from HSBC (HSBA.L), (0005.HK) Chief Executive Noel Quinn's possible sale of his French retail network to a company backed by Cerberus Capital Management read more . He'll transfer the loss-making business at a tangible book value of $2 billion, with HSBC plugging any balance-sheet hole when the deal completes. Throw in other transaction expenses and the deal will cost HSBC about $2.3 billion in total, knocking 15 basis points off its 15.9% common equity Tier 1 capital ratio.
MinoritiesAmerican Banker

Deutsche Bank says women hold nearly 21% of top U.S. roles

Deutsche Bank’s female employees in the U.S. represent about 21% of the firm’s top ranks and Black people account for around 5%, according to data released by the bank for the first time Friday. For the U.S. as a whole, 37% of staff are women and 8% are Black. There...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's Didi adds banks to work on mega U.S IPO, sources say

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - China's biggest ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing has appointed five more investment banks to work as book runners on its U.S initial public offering (IPO) worth up to $10 billion, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Didi, whose IPO could be the largest...
Businessfinextra.com

ING puts French retail bank on the chopping block

ING announced today that it is conducting a strategic review of its Retail Banking business in France. The review is focused solely on the Retail Banking business and not on ING’s Wholesale Banking activities in France. ING has been active in the French retail banking market since 2000 as an...
BusinessUS News and World Report

JPMorgan Buys Investment Platform Nutmeg in UK Retail Push

LONDON (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase has bought British digital wealth manager Nutmeg as part of the U.S. bank's expansion into the UK retail banking and investment market. The U.S. bank is looking to take on established British retail banking rivals and a growing band of fintechs with plans to become a full-service retail bank under its Chase brand. It will compete with Goldman Sach's consumer brand Marcus, which launched in Britain in 2018.
Businesswsau.com

The great exit: central banks line up to dial back emergency stimulus

LONDON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve is projecting a faster timetable for interest rate rises and Norway’s central bank is preparing markets for four rate hikes by mid-2022, the latest signs policymakers are preparing to exit pandemic-driven stimulus. With developed economies bouncing back robustly as COVID-19 vaccination campaigns allow...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong's March-May unemployment improves to 6% on economic recovery

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s seasonally adjusted unemployment was 6% in the March-May period, the government said on Thursday, with the labour market improving as economy continued to recover and the coronavirus outbreak receded. The figure compared with 6.4% in February-April quarter and 6.8% in the January-March...
Marketsmorningstar.com

Hutchmed (China) Seeks to Raise More Than US$600 Million in Hong Kong IPO

Hutchmed (China) Ltd. is planning to raise more than US$600 million through a listing in Hong Kong, becoming the latest U.S.-listed Chinese company seeking to tap the Asian financial center's equity market. Hutchmed (China), which is majority-owned by conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. and specializes in treatments for cancer and...
Marketswealthbriefing.com

HSBC Private Bank Launches UHNW Trading Platform

The global lender has unveiled a new platform for private banking clients offering UHNW Asian clients convenient trading access to 10 global markets and the facility to trade up to $10 million daily. HSBC Private Banking has launched Online Trading, a private banking platform designed specifically to connect high net...
Idaho Stateidahofallsmagazine.com

Bank of Idaho promotes Jarod Phillips to VP of Retail Banking

Jarod Phillips is being promoted to Vice President of Retail Banking, from VP/Senior Branch Banking Officer and will remain an integral part of the Bank’s executive team. His high-level of performance in a variety of roles at the bank has earned him this advancement. "Since before I arrived here, Jarod...
Businesshfndigital.com

Amazon poised to overtake Walmart as largest U.S. retailer

NEW YORK – Walmart is on its way to getting bumped out of first place in the U.S. retail rankings, JPMorgan is predicting. On June 11, JPMorgan released research that forecasts Amazon will succeed the discounter as the largest retailer in the country in 2022, CNBC reported. JPMorgan concluded that...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Blackstone offers $3.05 bln for office developer Soho China

June 16 (Reuters) - Office developer Soho China Ltd (0410.HK) on Wednesday said it received a takeover offer from private equity giant Blackstone Group (BX.N) for HK$23.66 billion ($3.05 billion). The company said its listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange would be maintained after the offer is closed. ($1...