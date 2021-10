The Madison Central School Board has approved a second reading of a couple of policies regarding medical cannabis. Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said Monday that the policies had been put together by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota and the School Administrators of South Dakota as a guideline for districts across the state. He recommended the board approve the policies, acknowledging that they may need to be changed depending on what is determined by the state Department of Health.

MADISON, SD ・ 10 DAYS AGO