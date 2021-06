The third “Spirit of the Sandhills” softball tournament begins today in Broken Bow. 41 teams are scheduled to compete in three different divisions – 12 & under, 14 & under, 16-18 & under. The Bow Spirit 12 & under team will begin their tournament run this evening when they open against St. Paul at 6 p.m. on Field #1 at the Melham Sports Complex and then will face Chadron at 7:10 p.m. on Field #1. The Bow Spirit 14U team will also begin tournament play this evening when they face Cozad Classics White at 7:10 p.m. on Field #2 at Melham Park. The Bow Spirit 16/18U team is also scheduled to begin tournament play this evening when they face St. Paul at 6 p.m. on Melham Field #2 then face the Nebraska Dominators at 8:20 tonight on Field #2.