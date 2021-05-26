COVID-19’s Impact on Corporate Privacy & How Companies Should Move Forward
The mass move to online work and education has thrown a wrench into the security plans of organizations of all kinds. As people tend to default to the simplest, easiest way to do their job—whether it’s the safest or not— it’s the duty of information officers to set up policies and controls to make it simpler to do things properly. After all, if things are too difficult to do via an approved system people will use alternative methods.www.avepoint.com