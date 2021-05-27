Record-breaking kicker Adam Vinatieri plans to retire

I've never held out for more money in a contract before, but I might try it sometime if things go well for all the guys who are holding out in the NFL right now. Not only is Patriots star Stephon Gilmore holding out, but the Dolphins learned on Tuesday that Xavien Howard isn't planning to show up for minicamp due to the fact that he wants a new contract. Seahawks safety Jamal Adams also might be holding out for a new deal (although there has also been at least one report suggesting that he's skipping minicamp to deal with a family situation).