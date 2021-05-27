Cancel
Edman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat White Sox 4-0 to avoid sweep

By Associated Press
WNDU
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) - Tommy Edman hit two home runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 to avoid a three-game sweep. Edman connected against Carlos Rodón (5-2) in the third and Aaron Bummer in the eighth to make it 2-0. Edmundo Sosa added a two-run single in the ninth, and the NL Central-leading Cardinals came away with the win after losing four of five. John Gant (3-2) dodged bases-loaded jams in the first and third innings while pitching scoreless ball into the sixth. Manager Mike Shildt got ejected by third-base umpire Joe West in the seventh. The Cardinals also denied White Sox skipper Tony La Russa a sweep in his first series managing against St. Louis, the franchise the Hall of Famer guided to two World Series championships from 1996 to 2011.

