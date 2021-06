What do you do after finding out your life is a lie? Gus has spent the entire season uncovering the truth about his upbringing, which has fueled resentment and sadness as he realizes he was lied to by the person he trusted most. He’s lost his faith in humanity after learning about his origins as a test-tube baby, so he turns his back on humans and chooses to embrace his hybrid nature. The Sweet Tooth season finale shakes things up a lot as all of the show’s disparate plotlines converge, delivering major revelations while also pushing characters into new situations that create loads of storytelling opportunities for the second season.