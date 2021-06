Back in March, and ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick put his thoughts about running back Najee Harris on Twitter and said that any team that winds up drafting the Alabama would essentially be lucky. At that time, Fitzpatrick probably had a good understanding that there was an outside chance that the Steelers would ultimately draft Harris at 24th overall in the first round and obviously that’s what ultimately happened.