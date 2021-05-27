Family on the mind as University of Houston's Taylor Scaife prepares for NCAAs
Taylor Scaife is used to being tough and strong, fighting through the pain that comes with hurling a nearly nine-pound metal ball through the air. But there she stood, alone, overwhelmed by a flood of emotions, earlier this month during a track and field competition in Tampa, Fla. All the ups and downs of a college career in its twilight, the countless injuries and family tragedy came pouring out.www.houstonchronicle.com