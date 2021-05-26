Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jurgen Klinsmann says he would 'always consider' an offer to manage former club Tottenham and insists Daniel Levy can 'call him anytime' as Spurs chairman continues search for Jose Mourinho's successor

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJurgen Klinsmann says he would 'always consider' an offer to manage his former club Tottenham. Klinsmann played for Spurs between 1994 and 1995 before returning on loan in 1997. The striker scored 29 goals in 50 Premier League appearances and was popular during his time in north London. The 56-year-old...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chairman#Hertha Berlin#Tottenham#Spurs#Loan#Management#Time#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Crouch reveals Tottenham offer for Gerrard as manager chances rated

Peter Crouch believes that Tottenham will be unable to lure manager Steven Gerrard to the club, just like they did when he was a player. Spurs remain on the hunt for a new permanent boss after sacking Jose Mourinho in April. Talk of the appointment has gone fairly quiet, but the London club have suffered several setbacks. Erik Ten Hag has extended his contract at Ajax, while Julian Nagelsmann has agreed a deal with Bayern Munich.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Spurs tight-lipped amid report Harry Kane tells club he wants to leave in summer

Tottenham insisted their focus remained on the Premier League run-in amid a fresh report that striker Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave. It has been claimed by Sky Sports that the England captain, unhappy with Spurs’ lack of progress, has informed the north London outfit he wants to depart this summer, and that he wants his destination decided before the European Championship, which gets under way on June 11.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane tells Tottenham he wants to leave this summer to spark £150m transfer tussle between City, United and Chelsea... and the England captain wants his future sorted BEFORE Euro 2020

Harry Kane has informed Tottenham he wants to leave this summer sparking a £150million scramble for the England captain. The centre-forward’s desire to leave Spurs has been an open secret for over a year - and the 27-year-old has now told chairman Daniel Levy of his intention to move ahead of next season.
MLSSB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, May 17

Here’s a fun new warm up shirt a number of MLS teams sported over the weekend ahead of Pride month. A couple of weeks ago, a very insignificant series of events led me to a list of footballers’ personal logos. It turns out that there are enough to rank, but too many to rank them all in one Hoddle, so instead I’m spotlighting a few from the non-comprehensive list I have assembled. For what it’s worth, it’s pretty fair to assume the rest are very basic and more or less the same.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'We need an ambitious coach': Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg says Jose Mourinho's successor at Tottenham must take the team forward again as they scramble to secure Europa League football

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wants his side to appoint an 'ambitious' new manager. Spurs are looking for a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho following the Portuguese's sacking last month and are understood to have compiled a shortlist. Ryan Mason is in temporary charge until the end of the season and...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Massimiliano Allegri 'has rejected Tottenham's advances' in another blow to the club's hopes of securing a successor for Jose Mourinho... with former Juventus boss 'keen to see if Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid'

Massimiliano Allegri has rejected an approach from Tottenham to become their new manager, according to reports in Spain. It is another major blow to the north London club, who are still looking for a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese boss was sacked in April following 17 months in charge.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Despite the rumours, Lloris wants extended Tottenham stay

Hugo Lloris is set to offer Tottenham a major boost ahead of next season by extending his stay with them. The French World Cup winner and Spurs’ captain has been one of their most reliable stars since he moved to London from Lyon. Every manager that has been at the...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Dele Alli explains how he is getting mojo back, but ‘not happy’ with position

Dele Alli said he is enjoying being back in the first team with Tottenham but admitted this season has not been good enough. Alli found himself frozen out under Jose Mourinho earlier this season. Since the head coach was sacked, he has found more gametime under interim boss Ryan Mason. He is still yet to complete a full game this season but managed a joint-best of 82 minutes against Wolves on Sunday.