Jurgen Klinsmann says he would 'always consider' an offer to manage former club Tottenham and insists Daniel Levy can 'call him anytime' as Spurs chairman continues search for Jose Mourinho's successor
Jurgen Klinsmann says he would 'always consider' an offer to manage his former club Tottenham. Klinsmann played for Spurs between 1994 and 1995 before returning on loan in 1997. The striker scored 29 goals in 50 Premier League appearances and was popular during his time in north London. The 56-year-old...www.chatsports.com