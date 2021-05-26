Steven Bergwijn follows in Eric Dier's footsteps by becoming the latest Tottenham star to miss out on a spot at Euro 2020 as he is left out of Frank de Boer's final 26-man Holland squad... while Nathan Ake, Memphis Depay and Donny van de Beek are in
Steven Bergwijn has become the latest Tottenham star to miss out on a place at Euro 2020 after he was omitted from Frank de Boer's final 26-man Holland squad. The Dutchman joins his midfield team-mates Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele in missing the tournament, after the English pair were left out by Gareth Southgate and the latter by France boss Didier Deschamps.www.chatsports.com