Steven Bergwijn follows in Eric Dier's footsteps by becoming the latest Tottenham star to miss out on a spot at Euro 2020 as he is left out of Frank de Boer's final 26-man Holland squad... while Nathan Ake, Memphis Depay and Donny van de Beek are in

Eric Dier has nowhere to turn at Tottenham because of his struggles at both centre-half and in midfield, according to one pundit. England-born Dier initially made his name in Portugal with Sporting, moving to Spurs in 2014. Since then, he has remained one of the most regular names on the team sheet – largely in midfield. However, he began to adapt his game last season, operating at centre-half under Jose Mourinho.