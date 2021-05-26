newsbreak-logo
Steven Bergwijn follows in Eric Dier's footsteps by becoming the latest Tottenham star to miss out on a spot at Euro 2020 as he is left out of Frank de Boer's final 26-man Holland squad... while Nathan Ake, Memphis Depay and Donny van de Beek are in

Cover picture for the articleSteven Bergwijn has become the latest Tottenham star to miss out on a place at Euro 2020 after he was omitted from Frank de Boer's final 26-man Holland squad. The Dutchman joins his midfield team-mates Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele in missing the tournament, after the English pair were left out by Gareth Southgate and the latter by France boss Didier Deschamps.

