Tonight's show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. – Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at last week's show. We go backstage to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in his locker room suite. Jey Uso and Paul Heyman are also there, watching the replay from last week's main event with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Mysterios and The Usos. Reigns is staring at Jey as fans in the arena boo. Reigns says he saved The Usos last week and they owe him. Reigns says one thing he will not stand for is… Jey says, embarrassing the family. Reigns knows Jey understands that, but does his brother? We hear the music of The Usos hit as Reigns looks up at the screen to see Jimmy Uso making his entrance.