RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Kyle Richards About Her 'Weaponized' Charity Payment Accusation

Cover picture for the articleGarcelle Beauvais isn't holding back from confronting Kyle Richards about a hurtful accusation made last season. On Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle, 54, and Kyle, 52, met up for lunch to hash out their feud that surfaced on season 10. Garcelle admitted that she was initially "reluctant" to meet one-on-one with her costar, but Kyle thanked her and acknowledged how she understood her fellow actress' hesitancy.

