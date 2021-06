Terry Crews is sad to say farewell to Brooklyn Nine-Nine a week after filming his last scene for the eighth and final season. The actor, 52, tells PEOPLE what it was like wrapping the show and parting ways with his character Lt. Terry Jeffords, the yogurt-loving gentle giant. "I was talking to Andy [Samberg] just the other day and said, 'You know, these are real people we created over eight years.' Your body and brain don't know the difference, and that is really deep," Crews says of saying goodbye.