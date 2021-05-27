Special Weather Statement issued for Ford, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Ford; Hodgeman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL FORD AND CENTRAL HODGEMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT At 759 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Jetmore, moving northeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gray, Jetmore and Hanston. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas.