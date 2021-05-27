Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherry, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherry; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHERRY AND EAST CENTRAL SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 658 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 26 miles southwest of Medicine Lake, or 27 miles southeast of Gordon, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Intersection of Highway 61 and Shadbolt Road, Highway 61 crossing the Snake River, Big Hill, Intersection of Highway 61 and Survey Valley Road, Billys Lake and Morgan Lake. This includes Highway 61 between mile markers 173 and 209. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH