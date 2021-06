Sunscreen is one of those products we should be using all year round, especially if you spend a lot of time outdoors. But, not all sunscreens are the same. Chemical and mineral SPFs are different in one major way—chemical sunscreens absorb into the skin to help neutralize UV rays while mineral sunscreens sit on top to deflect UV rays. I like to use mineral sunscreen because they don’t absorb as easily and are generally kinder for folks with sensitive skin. However, in the past it was challenging to find options that didn’t feel heavy or leave a white cast. For context, I have oily skin and a medium-light tone with neutral to yellow undertones. After trying my fair share of sunscreens, I found six that work well for me. So today, I am sharing my go-to mineral sunscreens for all skin types.