Starting in June, COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be launched in Saskatchewan elementary and high schools. According to the province’s health minister, children age 13 and older will be now able to provide their own vaccine consent. Until now, only people aged 16 and up were able to do so. Minister Paul Merriman stated that, starting in June, COVID-19 clinics will be present in all of the province’s schools and that some 90,000 doses of vaccine have been reserved for this initiative. The second round of doses will be available in July.