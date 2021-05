JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Update 5/29/2021 @ 9:52 p.m. Jackson County deputies are charging Kendrick Conrad with kidnapping and say other charges will follow. “It was about a 12 hour process,” said Sheriff Mellinger. “It is unclear how many ATMS they did hit but they arrived at several of them in the Kanawha County area was forced to retrieve the funds at gunpoint then come back north into Jackson County and at some point in time he was able to get out of the vehicle.”