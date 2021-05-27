Doctors Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $481,903.00 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $139.09 million and approximately $481,903.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.