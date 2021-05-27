Cancel
Xensor Achieves Market Cap of $1.87 Million (XSR)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Xensor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xensor has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xensor has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $253,621.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

