Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer Purchases 40,000 Shares

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $1,860,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $212,327,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 110,380 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $29,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,692 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,121 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.53% of Vocera Communications worth $125,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MarketsWKRB News

Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Docebo were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Shares of CTRE stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.50. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $24.89.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aviva PLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $44,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Director George S. Mayes, Jr. Purchases 500 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Edgewood Management LLC Purchases 401,219 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 401,219 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 4.7% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Adobe worth $2,349,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Short Interest Update

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89.
Stockscom-unik.info

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 290,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Up 19.6% in May

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.75.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Health Catalyst worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,850,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 18,030,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.52% of Colliers International Group worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

$0.10 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Welbilt reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.