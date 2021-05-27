Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer Purchases 40,000 Shares

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.