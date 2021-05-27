Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer Purchases 40,000 Shares
Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $1,860,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,327,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.www.modernreaders.com