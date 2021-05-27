Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation to Present Poster Highlighting Establishment of Penn RP Program at the EULAR 2021 Virtual Congress

New analyses adds to the growing body of evidence for seladelpar's potential as a treatment for patients with PBC. NEWARK, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced positive data from its previously completed Phase 2 study and the ENHANCE Phase 3 study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). These data are being presented at The International Liver Congress™ 2021 of the European Association for the Study of Liver (EASL) which will be held online June 23 rd - 26 th.