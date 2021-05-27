Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation to Present Poster Highlighting Establishment of Penn RP Program at the EULAR 2021 Virtual Congress
NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. The Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation announced that a poster abstract about the founding and launch of the Penn RP Program (Philadelphia, PA) has been accepted for presentation by the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2021 Virtual Congress to be held on June 2-5, 2021, in Paris, France.www.mysanantonio.com