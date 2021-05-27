CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (CMT)
CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $14.32 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.