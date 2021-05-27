Martin Babinec Sells 19,600 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock
TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.www.modernreaders.com