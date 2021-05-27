Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Martin Babinec Sells 19,600 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnet#Trinet#Tnet#Sec#Trinet Group Inc#Credit Suisse Group#Zacks Investment Research#Intrust Bank Na#Virtu Financial Llc#Cibc Asset Management Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,692 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,121 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 63,638 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 3,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Systemax worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,643 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,643 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $60,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 379,071 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 28,225.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 379,071 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Daniel Ouellet Sells 5,000 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.53% of Vocera Communications worth $125,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blackstone Group Inc Sells 5,175,000 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
MarketsWKRB News

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “
StocksWKRB News

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) CEO Daniel R. Chard Sells 5,824 Shares of Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total transaction of $1,598,222.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at $34,552,496.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.
Stockscom-unik.info

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 290,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stockscom-unik.info

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.