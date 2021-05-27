Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Arbidex (ABX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $204.00

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $692,164.39 and $204.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arbidex has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matic#Btc#Busd#Theta#Drep#Mkr#Ftt#Arbidex Coin Profile#Arbidextoken#Www Arbidex Uk Com#Cryptocompare#Api#Gdax#News Updates#Arbidex Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Market Data
Related
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Italian Lira 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.00 (ITL)

Italian Lira (CURRENCY:ITL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Italian Lira has traded 50.8% lower against the dollar. Italian Lira has a market capitalization of $91,814.00 and $26.00 worth of Italian Lira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italian Lira coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52,835.00

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $516,585.73 and $52,835.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

1inch Market Cap Hits $542.73 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a market capitalization of $542.73 million and $83.03 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00008608 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spectiv (SIG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Noku 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,119.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. Noku has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and $7,119.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Noku has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Hacken Token (HAI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.05 Million

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002195 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057305 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00133575 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Masari (MSR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,352.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a market cap of $796,520.69 and approximately $2,352.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Emirex Token (EMRX) Achieves Market Cap of $14.55 Million

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emirex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

VerusCoin (VRSC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23,990.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $71.51 million and approximately $23,990.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00003208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Auxilium Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million (AUX)

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Auxilium has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $37,685.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auxilium has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Auxilium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CPUchain Hits Market Cap of $111,650.59 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. CPUchain has a market capitalization of $111,650.59 and $404.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CPUchain has traded 67.6% higher against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

HackenAI (HAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FUZE Token Reaches Market Cap of $27,787.23 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for $36.51 or 0.00102910 BTC on popular exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $27,787.23 and $39,312.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

ATN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $785,858.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. ATN has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $785,858.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATN has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.
StocksWKRB News

TTC (TTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Agrello (DLT) Market Cap Tops $8.79 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0856 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Agrello has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Agrello has a market cap of $8.79 million and $97,979.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KeeperDAO Reaches Market Cap of $4.90 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $3.13 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $134.40 or 0.00375582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Polkamarkets (POLK) Hits Market Cap of $6.52 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $210,821.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ritocoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $395,514.40 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $395,514.40 and $38.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Achieves Market Cap of $59,385.48

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $59,385.48 and $8,981.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.