Arbidex (ABX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $204.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.